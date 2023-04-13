PPG Industries (PPG) Introduces Portable Aerospace Sealant Kit

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has launched the Semco Sealant Removal, Mixing & Application Kit. This portable and wheeled toolkit can be used to apply and remove aerospace sealants, adhesives and potting compounds on aircraft at any location, even in remote areas.



The sealant kit includes a dispensing gun and mixer powered by a lightweight battery. Additionally, it includes a rechargeable spare battery and charging accessories, all contained in a waterproof, crushproof and dustproof case. With this kit, users can efficiently and rapidly remove old sealant and apply new one without the need to relocate the aircraft to a hangar.



The company stated that for those who work in challenging environments, the Semco Sealant Removal, Mixing & Application Kit offers a simple solution for both removing and applying sealant. By utilizing these tools from Semco, the mixing and dispensing of sealant becomes much easier. The company also said that aerospace experts can rely on this kit to deliver superior outcomes consistently.



Shares of PPG have gained 7.6% against a 5.8% fall recorded by its industry.



The company recently announced adjusted EPS guidance in the band of $1.52-$1.58 for the first quarter. It also witnessed an increased pace of recovery in its operating margin during the first quarter, which is attributed to higher sales volumes and improved selling prices. The company's sales volume exceeded its guidance, with significant contributions from its aerospace and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings businesses. PPG Industries also reported higher earnings in most of its business portfolio, including Europe, than the previous year.



The company reported a higher-than-anticipated demand in PPG Comex and U.S. architectural coatings, which was attributed to a recent customer win that contributed to its quarterly performance. Additionally, sales volumes in China surpassed initial projections due to fewer disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Linde plc LIN. LIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ZEUS and STLD sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 31.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS’ current-year earnings has been revised 33.1% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.



Steel Dynamic’s shares have gained 20.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD’s current-year earnings has been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3% on average.



Linde’s shares have gained 12.8% in the past year. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.38% upward in the past 60 days.



LIN topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6% on average.























