PPG Industries Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

October 28, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released a profit for third quarter of $453 million

The company's bottom line totaled $453 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $4.082 billion from $4.032 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $453 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $4.082 Bln vs. $4.032 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $7.70

