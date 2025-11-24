PPG Industries Improves NEXA AUTOCOLOR TURBO VISION Toner System

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG recently announced the enhancement of its NEXA AUTOCOLOR TURBO VISION toner for commercial transportation that is available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The upgradation will offer easier mixing by smoothening pouring, quickening mixing and improving equipment compatibility. The company promises to execute this, while maintaining the same high-performance color accuracy, durability and finish.

The toners address client feedback related to mixing efficiency by reducing manual mixing time by 30%-40% for certain colors and improving consistency across the entire color range.

The new topcoat technology harnesses innovation and advancements to keep up with the customer expectations. The lower viscosity variation, lesser preparation time and reduced waste are some of the key advantages that the product has to offer. Being fully compatible with the existing toners, binders, ancillaries and formulations, there remains no need for product returns.

PPG’s shares have plunged 19.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG expects adjusted earnings per share of $7.60 to $7.70 for 2025, highlighting ongoing share gains, benefits from cost and productivity initiatives, and an updated outlook on global economic conditions and foreign exchange rates. The guidance also factors in shifts in regional and business mix, with stronger performance anticipated in aerospace and protective coatings, partially offset by softer demand in refinish and industrial coatings.

PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areKinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. Its shares have gone up by 150.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 83 cents per share.Its shares have surged 70.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 109.45% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 82.5% in the past year.





