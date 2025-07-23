PPG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.21, changing hands as high as $116.68 per share. PPG Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPG's low point in its 52 week range is $90.24 per share, with $137.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.02. The PPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

