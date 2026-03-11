PPG Aquacron WSP Launched With Benchmark Curability and Sustainability

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG has introduced a breakthrough waterborne formulation, PPG AQUACRON Waterborne Shop Primers for structural steel that is suitable for all climates. The new coating technology is designed to enable rapid curing while being sustainable. The waterborne primer consists of low volatile organic compounds (VOC) content, beating all other existing waterborne primers.

The PPG Aquacron WSP combines fast and smooth finishes that are applied in the factory itself to protect steel beams, purlins, joists and framing against flash rust and corrosion. Unlike conventional water-based primers that often require 12-24 hours to fully cure, the new formulation can cure in as little as two minutes under standard heat, significantly accelerating throughput and reduce space needed for drying and curing parts before shipping.

The water-resistant protective layer reduces the need for sandblasting and surface preparation before the application of a topcoat. This will lead to meaningful savings in time, labor and costs for high-volume operators. This formulation emits VOCs that are comparable to standard residential paints, allowing producers and users to meet strict environmental regulations.

PPG stock has declined 4.6% over the past year against the industry’s 2.5% growth.



PPG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 124.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 185.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 2.6% over the past year.

