PPG and 4PLASTIC Launch Advanced Texture Refinishing System

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG, through its SEM Products unit, partnered with 4PLASTIC to introduce an advanced texture refinishing system designed to elevate the quality and efficiency of plastic surface restoration. The new solution integrates SEM’s expertise in refinish coatings with 4PLASTIC’s specialization in plastic repair technologies, offering a comprehensive system that allows technicians to accurately replicate OEM textures across a wide range of interior and exterior automotive plastic components.

Engineered for precision, durability and ease of application, the system enables seamless repairs on textured components, reducing labor time while improving finish consistency. Leveraging advanced materials, intuitive application tools and a process-optimized refinishing workflow, PPG and 4PLASTIC provide body shops and restoration experts with a dependable, standardized method for achieving OEM-grade plastic finishes.

The SEM and 4PLASTIC product lineup will also be supported by a suite of tools and equipment engineered to streamline and accelerate plastic component repairs, including a specialized tool developed to push out dents and sharpen bodylines on plastic bumpers. The complete offering is now accessible throughout both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Shares of PPG have lost 7.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.8% decline.

