PPC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.47, changing hands as high as $24.64 per share. Pilgrims Pride Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $33.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.