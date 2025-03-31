PPC Leverages Efficiency and Brand Growth for Sustained Success

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC continues to strengthen its market position through strategic investments, operational efficiencies and a commitment to innovation. By capitalizing on strong consumer demand and optimizing its supply chain, PPC remains well-positioned for long-term success.

Strong Consumer Demand Fuels PPC’s Growth

As one of the world’s leading food companies, Pilgrim’s Pride continues to benefit from the growing demand for chicken across retail and foodservice channels. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, a sharp increase from 59 cents in the previous year. This impressive growth was supported by higher margins, improved production processes and a favorable protein supply-demand balance.



PPC’s Big Bird segment benefited from lower grain costs and operational efficiencies, while its Case Ready business outpaced category growth due to robust customer demand and streamlined processes. The Small Bird segment also performed well, driven by increased demand from quick-service restaurants (“QSR”) and deli businesses. With the USDA projecting only a 1.4% rise in U.S. chicken production for 2025, PPC is positioned to thrive amid tight protein supplies and favorable pricing conditions.

PPC Expands Foodservice Reach to Drive Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride continues to expand its presence in the foodservice industry, leveraging increased demand in both commercial and non-commercial sectors. The company has experienced a surge in QSR sales, as more consumers opt for affordable, protein-rich meal options. Chicken remains a key ingredient in many menu expansions, boosting PPC’s Small Bird and Case Ready businesses.



By aligning production capabilities with evolving foodservice trends, PPC ensures the efficient delivery of high-quality poultry products. The company’s emphasis on higher-margin offerings further strengthens its competitive advantage. This allows it to capture a greater share of the growing foodservice market.

PPC Invests in Innovation for Long-Term Success

Pilgrim’s Pride is committed to continuous innovation and brand differentiation, particularly within its Prepared Foods segment. The Just BARE brand expanded its market share by 200 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the relaunch of the Pilgrim’s brand enhanced consumer engagement and distribution. These efforts reflect PPC’s focus on premium, high-quality poultry products that meet evolving consumer preferences.



PPC is also investing heavily in automation and packaging innovations to improve efficiency and drive long-term growth. The company’s European brands, Fridge Raiders and Rollover, have outpaced category trends, driven by growing demand for high-quality, convenient meal solutions. With capital expenditures set between $450 million and $500 million for 2025, PPC remains focused on expanding Prepared Foods production and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Outlook: A Strong Future for PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride’s sustained financial growth is underpinned by its strategic market positioning, operational excellence and commitment to innovation. By expanding into key markets, optimizing production and investing in automation, PPC is well-equipped to maintain its competitive edge and drive long-term profitability.

Industry Overview: Key Players in the Meat Sector

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is focused on revenue stabilization, margin improvement and cost reduction. By enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining production, Beyond Meat aims to strengthen its brand presence. Beyond Meat is also investing in health-focused products and strategic marketing initiatives to reinforce its leadership in the plant-based protein sector.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN drives growth through operational excellence, consumer-driven innovation and sustainability efforts. By optimizing its supply chain and improving plant utilization, Tyson Foods enhances efficiency and profitability. In addition, Tyson Foods is committed to responsible sourcing and ethical production, aligning with the rising demand for sustainable food options.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL continues to expand its foodservice presence, leveraging strong industry relationships and a diverse product portfolio. By introducing solution-based innovations and growing its convenience channel footprint, Hormel Foods strengthens brand positioning. Moreover, Hormel Foods remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency and improving margins to drive long-term profitability.

