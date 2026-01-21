POWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.43, changing hands as high as $45.78 per share. Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POWI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.86 per share, with $68.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.65.

