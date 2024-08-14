PowerSchool (PWSC) Expands Into LATAM With AI Solutions

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC, a leading provider of cloud-based K-12 education software in North America, has announced a major expansion into the Latin America (LATAM) region. This strategic move includes six new partnerships with schools in Belize, Honduras, St. Maarten, Mexico, Panama, and Venezuela, showcasing the company’s game-changing AI assistant, PowerBuddy, and its unified communications platform, MyPowerHub.

Driving Modernization Through AI

By entering these new markets, PowerSchool positions itself at the forefront of educational modernization in LATAM. Schools in the region are increasingly embracing AI and data-driven solutions to streamline administrative tasks, enhance communication, and improve student outcomes. PowerBuddy, PowerSchool’s AI assistant, helps schools personalize learning experiences and improve efficiency, while MyPowerHub enables seamless data integration, connecting parents, students, and educators.

First Adopters in Honduras and St. Maarten, Modernizing Schools in Mexico and Panama

Key to this expansion is the adoption of PowerBuddy by the International School of Tegucigalpa in Honduras, marking the first implementation of this AI tool in the region. The school, Honduras’ largest international institution, aims to use AI to foster student engagement and provide educators with powerful tools for personalized learning. In St. Maarten, PowerSchool’s solutions, including Schoology Learning and PowerBuddy, will support educators by automating tasks like creating engaging assignments, freeing up teachers to focus on instruction.



Meanwhile, schools in Mexico and Panama have turned to PowerSchool to replace outdated systems. Northridge School in Mexico and El Colegio de Panama have implemented multiple PowerSchool solutions to streamline administrative processes and enhance educational delivery. This investment in technology positions them to manage data more effectively and reduce manual workloads.



With its continued innovation and expansion into LATAM, PowerSchool is poised to strengthen its market presence and support the digital transformation of education in the region, creating long-term growth opportunities.

Price Performance

Shares of this cloud-based education software provider have gained 19.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Schools industry’s 7.5% decline. The company has been benefiting from the continuous strength in the market demand for its suite of mission-critical products, along with its focus on operating leverage. Furthermore, consistent contract wins, accompanied by advanced AI solutions enhancements and opportunities in its market, bode well for PWSC’s prospects.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering the estimate revision trend, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and third-quarter earnings per share of PWSC have trended upward to 90 cents (from 63 cents) and 25 cents (from 18 cents), over the past 30 days, respectively. The estimated figures indicate 9.8% and 4.2% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels. Such an uptrend depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s potential.



In June 2024, PowerSchool announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement and would be acquired by Bain Capital for a total value of $5.6 billion. Although PWSC is set to be acquired, it will continue to remain a standalone company with no interruptions in its business operations and customer service.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PowerSchool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Stride, Inc. LRN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). LRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.3%, on average. The stock has gained 14.9% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for LRN’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies a rise of 6.3% and 7.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Bright Horizons Family Solutions BFAM presently holds a Zacks Rank of 2. BFAM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 15.9% in the past three months.



The consensus estimate for BFAM’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 10.9% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Grand Canyon Education LOPE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. LOPE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. The stock has lost 1.2% in the past three months.



The consensus estimate for LOPE’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 7.2% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.