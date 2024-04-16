PowerSchool (PWSC) Boosts Education Via PowerBuddy AI Solutions

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC introduced innovative AI solutions aimed at easing teacher workloads and enhancing student learning. These solutions, named PowerBuddy for Learning and PowerBuddy for Assessment, are now accessible to schools and districts.



PowerBuddy, an AI-powered assistant for educators, students, administrators and parents, promises adaptable experiences. It is integrated with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Services technology across PowerSchool's product range.



Built upon PowerSchool's Responsible AI principles and tested by school districts encompassing more than 1.5 million students, these AI assistants aim to facilitate personalized education like never before.

PowerBuddy Enhances Education Efficiency

Empowering educators with unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and student engagement, PowerBuddy serves as their reliable digital assistant, seamlessly integrated into familiar platforms like Schoology and Performance Matters. This integration streamlines tasks, saving teachers countless hours on assessments and assignments while mitigating burnout and tailoring instruction to individual student needs, marking a significant advancement in education.



PowerBuddy offers distinct advantages for educators through two key products, PowerBuddy for Assessment and PowerBuddy for Learning. The former reduces teachers' burden by swiftly generating effective assessments within PowerSchool Performance Matters, enabling more frequent student mastery checks. This efficiency is further enhanced by contextual alignment to relevant data, including grade level, learning standard, readability and topic, catering to diverse educational needs such as dual language programs and CTE courses.



Meanwhile, PowerBuddy for Learning, integrated into PowerSchool Schoology Learning, simplifies the creation of high-quality assignments and instructional content. The company also plans to introduce a student version for the 2024-2025 school year. Together, these solutions mark a significant step forward in supporting educators and enhancing student learning experiences.

Price Performance

Shares of this cloud-based software provider for K-12 education in North America inched up 3.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 38.8% growth. Although it has underperformed the industry in the said period, strategic partnerships and digital innovations are likely to drive the company’s performance in the upcoming periods.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going forward, the company is optimistic and actively seeking more strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions. Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

PowerSchool currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

