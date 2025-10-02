SoFi’s SOFI Galileo platform remains a foundational pillar in fintech infrastructure in 2025, powering millions of enabled accounts and driving significant innovation across SoFi’s financial product ecosystem. Galileo’s Technology Platform segment continues to post steady revenue growth, fueled by expansion from existing clients and entry into new segments.

Galileo excels in offering a unified, API-first platform that combines digital banking, card issuing, payments, fraud detection and compliance into one cohesive system. Its programmable architecture enables fintechs to issue virtual and physical cards, manage account lifecycles and execute secure payments, ranging from ACH and wire transfers to real-time push payments. The platform’s capabilities include a full suite of developer tools such as sandbox environments, event APIs, dispute management and real-time transaction controls, which speed up product innovation and operational efficiency.

One of Galileo’s recent standout innovations is the Cyberbank Konecta AI-powered virtual assistant, which delivers omnichannel customer support, reducing operational costs while improving user experiences with faster response times. Additionally, Galileo's broad client base now includes major financial institutions, such as Banco Nación in Argentina, whose adoption of Galileo's digital banking infrastructure has led to strong organic client growth.

Complementing Galileo’s growth, its peers Adyen ADYEY and Marqeta MQ offer competitive fintech solutions in the payments ecosystem. Adyen, a publicly traded leader on Euronext Amsterdam, provides end-to-end payment processing and unified commerce solutions globally, serving big brands with omni-channel payment flexibility and fraud management capabilities. Marqeta, listed on Nasdaq, specializes in modern card issuing with open APIs allowing instantaneous virtual and physical card issuance, granular spend controls and just-in-time funding, key strengths that mirror Galileo’s card services.

Together, SoFi’s Galileo, Adyen and Marqeta represent three leading fintech infrastructure platforms, with Galileo emphasizing deep integration and AI-powered innovation alongside Adyen’s global scale and Marqeta’s developer-friendly card issuance. This makes Galileo a critical enabler for fintechs building the next wave of financial products.

