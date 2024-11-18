Powerhouse Energy Secures Key Contract in Australia

Powerhouse Energy (GB:PHE) has released an update.

Powerhouse Energy Group has been awarded a £350,000 contract by National Hydrogen Ltd for a Front-End Engineering Design study in Western Australia, reinforcing its global presence in sustainable energy. This contract signifies a strategic step forward, potentially boosting revenues and fostering further collaboration with National Hydrogen for future projects in Australia and beyond. With ambitions to expand into Italy, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, Powerhouse Energy is set to capitalize on its innovative waste-to-energy technology.

