News & Insights

Stocks

Powerhouse Energy Secures Key Contract in Australia

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Powerhouse Energy (GB:PHE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Powerhouse Energy Group has been awarded a £350,000 contract by National Hydrogen Ltd for a Front-End Engineering Design study in Western Australia, reinforcing its global presence in sustainable energy. This contract signifies a strategic step forward, potentially boosting revenues and fostering further collaboration with National Hydrogen for future projects in Australia and beyond. With ambitions to expand into Italy, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, Powerhouse Energy is set to capitalize on its innovative waste-to-energy technology.

For further insights into GB:PHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.