Powerfleet Revises Annual Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT), a fleet management, driver safety, and vehicle tracking solutions provider, on Monday revised its annual adjusted EBITDA growth and revenue outlook to reflect recent performance and planned investments.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates revenue of $440 million to $445 million, compared to prior guidance of $435 million to $445 million.

Powerfleet now expects adjusted EBITDA growth of around 45% year-over-year, compared with the prior guidance of 45% to 55%. This new outlook reflects retained investments in operating expenses required to support the anticipated revenue ramp from over 100,000 subscribers South Africa public sector opportunity beginning in the second half of fiscal 2027, the company noted.

AIOT was down by 2.69% at $4.710 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

