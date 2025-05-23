Markets
Powerfleet Posts 65% Adj. EBITDA Growth In FY25

May 23, 2025 — 07:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT) issued a business update, including preliminary financial results for fiscal 2025 and an initial outlook for fiscal 2026. Powerfleet expects to deliver strong full-year performance in line with, or ahead of, previously communicated guidance for fiscal 2025. Total revenue is expected to be approximately $362.5 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year, in line with previous guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $71 million, representing 65% growth year-over-year.

Steve Towe, CEO, said: "We delivered 65% adjusted EBITDA growth and 25% total revenue growth, inclusive of 7% organic growth, in our core business—clear proof of strong demand, disciplined execution, and the impact of our integration efforts."

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: total revenue growth in the range of 20% to 25%; and adjusted EBITDA growth in the range of 45% to 55%.

