PowerFleet, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT):

Earnings: -$14.35 million in Q3 vs. -$3.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PowerFleet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Revenue: $106.43 million in Q3 vs. $113.49 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 440 M To $ 445 M

