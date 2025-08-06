Power Up Your Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks

The U.S. market slid slightly yesterday as investors weighed fresh earnings reports, economic data and tariff news. President Trump will be announcing new tariffs on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports soon, adding to existing trade tensions. In this uncertain environment—marked by geopolitical risks and policy shifts—value investing stands out as a smart strategy. Value investing means buying stocks that are priced below what they are really worth. It works on the idea that markets often misprice stocks, giving investors a chance to buy low and profit later.

Barrick Mining Corporation B, Astrana Health, Inc. ASTH, StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP and PHINIA Inc. PHIN are a few solid high-value picks with high earnings yields.

One simple tool value investors use is earnings yield. It shows how much profit a company makes for each dollar of its stock price. Earnings yield, expressed in percentage, is calculated as (Annual Earnings per Share/Market Price) x 100. It is the reverse of the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. A high earnings yield may mean the stock is undervalued. A low yield could mean the stock is too expensive.

Investors can also use earnings yield to compare stocks with bond returns like the 10-year Treasury yield. If the stock market's earnings yield is higher than the bond yield, stocks might be more attractive. With regard to this, earnings yield can be more illuminating than the traditional P/E ratio, as the former facilitates the comparison of stocks with fixed-income securities.

The Winning Strategy

We have set an Earnings Yield greater than 10% as our primary screening criterion but it alone cannot be used for picking stocks that have the potential to generate solid returns. So, we have added the following parameters to the screen:

Estimated EPS growth for the next 12 months greater than or equal to the S&P 500: This metric compares the 12-month forward EPS estimate with the 12-month actual EPS.

Average Daily Volume (20 Day) greater than or equal to 100,000: High trading volume implies that a stock has adequate liquidity.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5.

Buy-Rated Stocks: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have been known to outperform peers in any type of market environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our Picks

Here we highlight five of the 59 stocks that qualified the screening:

Barrick Mining is among the largest gold mining companies in the world, with many advanced exploration and development projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Mining’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 56% and 24%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 4 cents and 5 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Barrick Mining currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Astrana is a provider-focused, tech-enabled healthcare company that supports value-based care through its integrated delivery platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Astrana’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 77% and 49%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 39 cents and 69 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. Astrana currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

StoneCo is a fintech company that offers a cloud-based, end-to-end platform enabling electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneCo’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.4% and 16%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 5 cents and 6 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. StoneCo currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Plains GP Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plains GP Holdings’ 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 206% and 24%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 25 cents and 68 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Plains GP Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

PHINIA is a global supplier of essential components and systems for the mobility industry, specializing in both traditional and alternative fuel technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHINIA’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14% and 19.5%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 23 cents and 19 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. PHINIA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

