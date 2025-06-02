Markets

Power Workers' Union Members Ratify Collective Agreement

June 02, 2025 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Inc. (H.TO) and the Power Workers' Union have confirmed that Union members have ratified the tentative agreement established on May 5, 2025. This newly approved agreement, effective from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2028, consolidates both the main agreement and the Customer Service Organization agreement into a single contract, encompassing front-line and customer-facing positions.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.