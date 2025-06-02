Power Workers' Union Members Ratify Collective Agreement

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Inc. (H.TO) and the Power Workers' Union have confirmed that Union members have ratified the tentative agreement established on May 5, 2025. This newly approved agreement, effective from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2028, consolidates both the main agreement and the Customer Service Organization agreement into a single contract, encompassing front-line and customer-facing positions.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

