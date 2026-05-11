POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (PSIX) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.30 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $19.08 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $8.01 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $128.59 million from $135.45 million last year.

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.30 Mln. vs. $19.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $128.59 Mln vs. $135.45 Mln last year.

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