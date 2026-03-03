Power Solutions International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSIX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Power Solutions International Inc (Symbol: PSIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.69, changing hands as low as $59.52 per share. Power Solutions International Inc shares are currently trading off about 24.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSIX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.10 per share, with $121.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.13.

