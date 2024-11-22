Power Minerals Limited Announces New Security Quotations

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 7.2 million options on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to expire in June 2029. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s strategic financial decisions.

