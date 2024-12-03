Power Metals Corp Achieves High-Grade Cesium Milestone

Power Metals Corp (TSE:PWM) has released an update.

Power Metals Corp has announced a significant milestone with the production of a high-grade cesium concentrate from its Case Lake Project, achieving a concentration of 19.97% Cesium Oxide. The results from the Phase II drilling assays reveal consistent high-grade mineralization in cesium, lithium, and tantalum, reinforcing the project’s potential to meet growing global demand for cesium. The ongoing exploration efforts continue to position the Case Lake Project as a leading source of high-grade cesium.

