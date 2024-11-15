Power Metal Resources CEO Increases Shareholding

Power Metal Resources Plc (GB:POW) has released an update.

Power Metal Resources Plc announced that its CEO, Sean Wade, has purchased 200,000 shares in the company, increasing his total shareholding to 938,235 shares, which represents 0.82% of the company. This move underscores the CEO’s confidence in the company’s potential for growth and discovery in its diverse global portfolio of metal exploration projects.

