Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the US electrical power grid transition, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Theodore Brombach, who is currently a Founding Partner and Co-Managing Partner of XMS Capital Partners, co-founder and CEO of XA Investments, and CEO of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE: XFLT). He is joined by CEO and Director Patrick Eilers, the founder and Managing Partner of private equity firm EPTP, and CFO James Nygaard Jr., who is a Managing Director of XMS Capital Partners. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition intends to pursue opportunities that are driving the electrical power grid transition, both on the supply and demand side, as well as seeking co-optimization opportunities between supply and demand, of the electrical grid in the US.



Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol XPDIU. Barclays and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Power grid transition-focused SPAC Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

