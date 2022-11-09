Power Corporation of Canada Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$422 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$741 million, or C$1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$422 Mln. vs. C$741 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.63 vs. C$1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.87

