Power Corporation Of Canada Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$703 million, or C$1.10 per share. This compares with C$371 million, or C$0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$863 million or C$1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$703 Mln. vs. C$371 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.10 vs. C$0.58 last year.

