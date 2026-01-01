The Power Bill, the AI Dip, and the Date That Could Flip 2026 Stocks

As 2026 begins, investors are navigating a market where the biggest trends are colliding with the real economy. In a recent conversation with MarketBeat, Altimetry Research’s Rob Spivey laid out three themes he believes can shape market leadership this year: rising electricity prices pushing capital into the grid, an expected wave of AI volatility, and a specific date that could change how investors price interest rates.

Spivey’s first point starts with a line that reframes the entire energy conversation: “price at the meter is the new price at the pump.” The idea is simple: when electricity bills become a pocketbook issue, the pressure to add capacity and reduce bottlenecks increases quickly.

Electricity Costs Turn Grid Reliability Into a Market Theme

Spivey argued that power prices are becoming politically visible, which can pull forward spending decisions that would normally take years. “There is one single data point… that is going to decide elections for November of 2026,” he said, tying the urgency directly to the price of electricity.

For investors, the implication is that 2026 could bring a sustained focus on three areas: new generation, grid upgrades, and the less glamorous but crucial work of permitting and project readiness.

GE Vernova: A Direct Way to Play U.S. Generation and Grid Build-Out

Spivey described “the GE Vernovas of the world” as classic beneficiaries of a power-capacity build cycle. That framing fits GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) because the company is positioned across electrification and generation equipment that tends to see demand when utilities, developers, and governments prioritize reliability.

In practical terms, investors often treat GE Vernova as a read-through on turbine demand, grid modernization, and the broader push to add capacity fast enough to meet rising load. The upside case is straightforward: if capital spending accelerates, equipment pipelines tighten and the market tends to reward companies tied to near-term buildouts. The risk is also straightforward: large equipment cycles can be lumpy, and expectations can move quickly if project timelines slip or permitting slows.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Adds Global Turbine Exposure and Hydrogen Optionality

Spivey emphasized that natural gas is likely to be the practical near-term solution for adding capacity quickly, which keeps attention on turbine suppliers beyond the United States. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS: MHVYF) is often discussed in this context because its energy business includes gas and steam power systems that matter in a combined-cycle buildout.

What makes Mitsubishi’s angle more nuanced than a simple “gas turbines go up” trade is that the company has been positioning around energy transition realities, including work tied to hydrogen-capable turbine pathways and solutions aimed at large power consumers. In a world where data centers are demanding reliability and scale, global suppliers that can serve both capacity expansion and future fuel flexibility can stay on institutional radars longer than a single news cycle.

Siemens Brings a Different Lever: Grid Intelligence and Electrification

Spivey also named Siemens in the turbine conversation, but Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) is often better understood as a broad industrial technology platform with major exposure to automation, electrification, and infrastructure modernization.

That context matters because grid investment is not only about poles, wires, and hardware. It is also about control systems, planning, and software that helps utilities unlock capacity and operate more resilient networks. As grids reach operational limits in many regions, modernization increasingly requires “digital” upgrades alongside physical ones. Siemens’ footprint in smart infrastructure, electrification, and grid-enabling technology provides another way to participate in a multi-year power buildout without relying solely on a single equipment category.

Bowman Consulting: A Picks-and-Shovels Play on Permitting and Approvals

The most differentiated stock Spivey highlighted was Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a smaller name that sits upstream of construction.

Spivey drew a clear contrast between consultants and builders. Many engineering and construction firms take on execution risk because they physically build the asset. “Bowman doesn’t do any of that,” he said. Instead, Bowman is brought in when developers need help answering questions that can make or break timelines: siting, planning, design support, and especially permitting.

“You wheel them out when you have to figure out how do I get permitting for my new power plant… transmission lines… anything else,” Spivey explained.

That positioning can matter in 2026 because the most painful constraint in infrastructure is often not materials or labor. It is time, and time is frequently lost in approvals. The upside case is that consulting demand scales with project volume, and the company does not need to “win” one mega-project to benefit. The risk is that consulting-driven growth depends on activity staying elevated, and smaller firms can be more sensitive to customer timing and macro slowdowns.

Constellation Energy: Nuclear Exposure With a Near-Term Pricing Angle

Nuclear headlines often focus on new builds, but Spivey argued that timelines are frequently misunderstood. The nearer-term opportunity, in his view, sits with operators that already have nuclear fleets producing steady power and can potentially capture premium economics.

That is where Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) fits. Spivey described a strategy in which existing nuclear output can be sold more directly to large buyers that value reliability and carbon-free baseload power.

The bull case is tied to pricing and contracting rather than construction timelines: stable generation can become more valuable as load grows and reliability becomes a competitive advantage. The risk is that power-market narratives can turn quickly, and valuation can be sensitive to policy changes, contract expectations, and shifting sentiment around data-center demand.

AI Volatility: The “Diamond Hands” Test

Spivey’s second theme is a warning, not a bearish call. He expects at least one “growth scare” in 2026 that pushes investors to question the durability of AI spending, potentially triggering a sharp pullback. He joked that “diamond hands are worth their weight in diamonds,” emphasizing that volatility is part of major adoption cycles.

His key check is the credit backdrop. If credit remains available, pullbacks can be opportunities rather than proof the cycle is over.

At the intersection of AI-driven load growth and power-market pricing, investors often watch companies that can move with electricity sentiment, including Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST).

Vistra tends to draw attention when the market is actively repricing future power demand, which is why it can trade with both energy and data-center narratives. The opportunity is leverage to tight markets; the risk is that any perceived slowdown in demand can pressure the story quickly.

May 15, 2026: A Rate Expectations Catalyst That Could Lift Consumers

Spivey’s third theme centers on May 15, 2026 because it marks the end of Jerome Powell’s current term as Federal Reserve chair, a timeline that can shift rate expectations as markets begin to price in the next leadership regime. In Spivey’s view, even a modest change in the expected path of interest rates can act as a relief valve for consumers by lowering financing costs across mortgages, auto loans, and credit.

That setup is why he pointed to Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG), a real estate brokerage where transaction activity is highly sensitive to affordability and mortgage-rate expectations.

The opportunity is straightforward: lower rates typically improve affordability and can unlock stalled housing activity. The risk is that housing remains cyclical, and brokerage results can stay pressured if buyers and sellers remain anchored far apart on pricing.

A Grid Build-Out Proxy for the Broader Theme

For investors looking for a broader way to track the physical build-out of transmission and utility infrastructure, Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is widely followed as a proxy for large-scale grid investment.

Quanta’s role differs from that of turbine suppliers and consultants. It is often positioned as an end-to-end provider that can take projects from planning support through construction and closeout, spanning electric transmission and distribution work as well as broader infrastructure tied to the energy transition. In a year when markets may start rewarding “who can actually build it,” Quanta’s visibility tends to rise when utilities increase budgets and move projects into active phases. The risk is that even in strong cycles, project timing can shift quarter to quarter, which can create volatility around backlog conversion and margins.

The 2026 Framework Investors Can Use

Spivey’s three themes provide a practical map for 2026. Electricity prices may pull grid and generation spending forward, creating tailwinds for companies tied to equipment, approvals, and power-market structure. AI remains a long-cycle trend, even if volatility tests sentiment along the way. And May 15, 2026 could reprice rate expectations and rotate capital toward consumer-sensitive names.

The common thread is that 2026 may reward investors who focus less on daily headlines and more on the systems underneath them: power capacity, credit conditions, and rate expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.