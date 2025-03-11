Powell Max Limited Faces Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Compliance Issue

Powell Max Limited receives Nasdaq compliance notice due to low stock price; has 180 days to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Max Limited, a financial communications services provider based in Hong Kong, announced receiving a notification from Nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for its Class A Ordinary Shares, as the share price has been below this threshold for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until September 1, 2025, to regain compliance by ensuring the share price remains above $1.00 for at least ten consecutive days. The notice does not affect the current trading status of the shares under the symbol "PMAX." Powell Max plans to monitor the share price and may consider options like a reverse stock split to achieve compliance.

Potential Positives

The Company has been granted a 180-day period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, providing a structured timeline for corrective measures.

Powell Max Limited's shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which maintains visibility and access to capital markets for the company.

The press release indicates that the Company is proactively considering options, such as a reverse stock split, to regain compliance, which shows a commitment to addressing the issue.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, which could negatively affect investor confidence and stock liquidity.

The notification implies that the stock has been underperforming for an extended period, as the bid price has been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

The need for a reverse stock split to regain compliance may be perceived negatively by investors, as it can lead to dilution of shares and indicate underlying financial issues.

FAQ

What is the Nasdaq compliance notification received by Powell Max Limited?

Powell Max Limited received a notification from Nasdaq for not meeting the $1.00 minimum bid price for its shares.

What is the deadline for Powell Max to regain compliance?

The Company has until September 1, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Will Powell Max's Ordinary Shares continue to trade on Nasdaq?

Yes, the Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PMAX.”

What options does Powell Max have to regain compliance?

The Company may consider options such as implementing a reverse stock split to regain compliance.

Who does Powell Max provide financial communication services to?

Powell Max serves domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong and firms seeking to list there.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “



Company



” or “



Powell Max



”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, announced that it has received a notification letter (the “



Notice



”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“



Nasdaq



”) that the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares (the “



Ordinary Shares



”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “



Minimum Bid Price Requirement



”) because the closing bid price for the Ordinary Shares had been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.





The Notice indicated that the Company has 180 days, or until September 1, 2025 (the “



Compliance Deadline



”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by maintaining the closing bid price of the Ordinary Shares at or above $1.00 per Ordinary Share for at least ten consecutive business days prior to the Compliance Deadline.





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PMAX.” The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including effecting a reverse stock split (i.e., a share consolidation).







About Powell Max Limited







Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Words such as “will,” future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed acquisitions discussed above will be completed on the terms described or achieve the objectives contemplated. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to solicit shareholder approval to effect a reverse stock split, the impact of the reverse stock split on the Company’s public float, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form F-1 and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Company Info:









Powell Max Limited







Investor Relations







ir@janfp.com



(852) 2158 2888



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.