Powell Max announces committed equity line of credit up to $40M

November 22, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Powell Max (PMAX) has secured a significant new financing option through a standby equity line of credit with YA II PN, Ltd., an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global. This Equity Line allows Powell Max to issue and sell up to $40M of its Class A ordinary shares to Yorkville. In connection with the Equity Line, Powell Max has issued a $1M convertible promissory note to Yorkville due November 2025. Powell Max will file a Current Report on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with additional details of the transactions. The $40M Equity Line will allow Powell Max to expand its portfolio of liquidity solutions and support its other strategic partnerships and investments in the financial communications and ancillary sectors.

