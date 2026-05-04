Powell Industries Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $45.89 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $46.33 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $296.62 million from $278.63 million last year.

Powell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.89 Mln. vs. $46.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $296.62 Mln vs. $278.63 Mln last year.

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