Powell Industries, Inc. Acquires Remsdaq Ltd. to Enhance Electrical Automation Solutions

Powell Industries announces acquisition of Remsdaq Ltd. for £12.2 million, enhancing automation and control solutions in electrical energy management.

Quiver AI Summary

Powell Industries, Inc. has announced its acquisition of Remsdaq Ltd., a U.K. manufacturer of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), for £12.2 million (about $16.3 million). This strategic move aims to enhance Powell's automation platform capabilities by integrating its hardware with Remsdaq's SCADA RTUs, which are vital for electrical substation control and automation. Powell’s CEO, Brett A. Cope, emphasized that this acquisition will foster enhanced automation solutions and predictive analytics, catering to the growing demands of the electrical industry. The deal includes an upfront payment and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, with Remsdaq becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Powell (U.K.) Ltd. Remsdaq's Managing Director, Ray Colston, expressed excitement in joining Powell, citing a strong cultural and technological alignment that will benefit their combined market efforts.

Potential Positives

Powell Industries is acquiring Remsdaq Ltd., enhancing its automation platform capabilities, which is a key strategic initiative aimed at expanding its market presence.

The acquisition integrates Powell’s technology with Remsdaq’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) RTUs, allowing the company to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated solutions in the utility sector.

Management expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, positioning Powell to leverage Remsdaq's established presence and technology in the regulated utility market swiftly.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition is contingent upon Remsdaq meeting certain technical and financial milestones, introducing uncertainty regarding the total cost and potential integration issues.

The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could lead to significant deviations from expected outcomes, which may affect investor confidence.

The announcement does not provide detailed information about the potential impacts on Powell's existing operations or any disruptions that may arise during the integration process.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Powell Industries?

Powell Industries has acquired Remsdaq Ltd., a U.K. manufacturer of Remote Terminal Units, for approximately $16.3 million.

How will the acquisition benefit Powell Industries?

The acquisition will enhance Powell's automation platform capabilities and provide sophisticated solutions for utility operational efficiency and reliability.

What is the total value of the Remsdaq acquisition?

The total consideration for the acquisition is £12.2 million British Pounds Sterling, equating to around $16.3 million U.S. Dollars.

When is Powell expected to finalize the Remsdaq acquisition?

The transaction is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What sectors do Powell Industries and Remsdaq serve?

Both companies focus on industries such as utilities, oil and gas, refineries, and various commercial sectors that require electrical control solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWL Insider Trading Activity

$POWL insiders have traded $POWL stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT ALAN COPE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,291,655 .

. MICHAEL WILLIAM METCALF (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 7,300 shares for an estimated $1,501,642 .

. PETER G HOGLUND (Vice Pres, Global Service) sold 175 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $POWL stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) (“Powell” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Remsdaq Ltd., a U.K.-based manufacturer of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) for electrical substation control and automation in generation, transmission and distribution, for a total consideration of £12.2 million British Pounds Sterling, or approximately $16.3 million U.S. Dollars.





The acquisition advances Powell’s key strategic initiative to expand its automation platform capabilities. The combination of Powell’s hardware and detection sensors with Remsdaq’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) RTUs creates a highly synergistic integration that positions the Company to effectively meet the growing demand for more sophisticated solutions that enhance utility operational efficiency, system reliability and security.





Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The addition of Remsdaq’s people and technology are an important step towards our strategy to grow our Electrical Automation solutions. Remsdaq has proven hardware and software solutions that have a long-established presence in the regulated utility market. The combination of our respective capabilities will allow us to provide our customers with enhanced automation solutions and valuable predictive analytics that will help to preserve and extend the life of their capital equipment – a growing and underserved demand within the Electrical industry. We’re very excited to welcome the Remsdaq team to Powell.”





“We are excited to be joining a globally recognized leader in electrical distribution and control like Powell at such a pivotal time for the industry,” added Ray Colston, Managing Director of Remsdaq. “Powell’s customer-centric philosophy and culture not only complements their market leadership and scale within the Electric Utility space but also aligns closely with our own values and approach. This deep technological and cultural alignment creates an outstanding platform for our products and services. We are eager to see our combined resources address the growing demand for digital automation solutions.”













Transaction Details









Total consideration for the transaction is based on an enterprise value of £12.2 million Pounds Sterling and will be funded with cash on hand. The consideration includes an upfront payment of £9.2 million Pounds Sterling with the remaining portion contingent upon Remsdaq meeting certain technical and financial milestones. Management expects the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon close, Remsdaq will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Powell (U.K.) Ltd.













About Powell









Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.









About Remsdaq









Remsdaq is a customer-focused organization specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced technology solutions. Remsdaq’s principal business areas include: SCADA remote terminal units for the electricity industry, Integrated Security (access control systems and perimeter intrusion detection systems) and Mobilizing Command and Dispatch systems. Each division has its own route to market including turnkey projects, value added resellers, OEMs and business partners. Remsdaq is the preferred supplier for clients across industries such as utilities, military, industrial plants, financial institutions, and public sector buildings. For more information, please visit remsdaq.com.







Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to the completion of the Remsdaq acquisition, its timing and expected benefits, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials, the impact of tariffs and execution of business strategy and the satisfaction of conditions to completion of the acquisition. For further information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.









Contact:







Michael Metcalf, CFO





Powell Industries, Inc.





713-947-4422





Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman





Alpha IR Group





POWL@alpha-ir.com





312-445-2870



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.