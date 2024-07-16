Pounce Now: It’s Time to Buy AMD Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is breaking out ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings, making now a great time for investors to take a position. After trading sideways for most of the spring, AMD stock has gained 14% in the last month, including a 4% increase in the past week.

The company’s shares are now trading at their highest level since April 1 as analysts raise their price targets and ratings heading into AMD’s second-quarter print that’s scheduled for August 6. With the stock still trading 20% below its 52-week high, there’s an opportunity for investors to buy the shares now and ride them to new heights.

Bullish Analysts

Analysts have been tripping over one another to upgrade Advanced Micro Devices stock in recent weeks. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) recently raised its price target on the company’s stock to $205 per share from $190 and kept a buy equivalent rating.

Analysts at Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock to $200 from $185 and also kept a “buy” rating on the shares. Wall Street is bullish on the stock leading into the Q2 results, which many see as being a potential blockbuster for the company.

In June, Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) named AMD its top large-cap semiconductor pick for this year’s second half. The overall consensus among 36 analysts who cover the company is that AMD stock is a “strong buy” with a median price target that’s 6% above current levels.

There are no “sell” ratings on the stock. While AMD stock has gained 57% year-to-date, the company’s shares have met resistance at $200 and struggled to stay above that level. A better-than-expected Q2 readout could push the stock over that hurdle.

New AI Chips

A big reason analysts are expecting blowout Q2 earnings from Advanced Micro Devices is that the company has launched several new artificial intelligence microchips and processors that should give its sales a boost.

In April, AMD introduced new semiconductors for AI-enabled business laptops and desktops as it pushes into the lucrative market for AI personal computers.

More recently, AMD unveiled in June the Ryzen AI 300 series for next-generation AI laptop computers, as well as new Ryzen 9000 microchips for desktop computers. CEO Lisa Su called the chips “the world’s fastest consumer PC processors” for both gaming and content creation. Both chips go on sale this month.

Su also outlined the company’s data center chip road map, with the “Instinct MI325X” accelerator microchip that is expected to lead its push into that area of computing.

As for the upcoming Q2 financial results, analysts are anticipating that AMD will get a big boost from sales of its MI300 AI chips that went on sale at the end of 2023.

During its previous first-quarter print, AMD said that it sold more than $1 billion of the MI300 chips in their first three months on the market.

AMD said that it now expects $4 billion in AI microchip sales for all of this year, up from a previous estimate of $3.5 billion. Revenue in AMD’s Data Center unit grew 80% year-over-year to $2.3 billion in Q1.

Buy AMD Stock

Shares of AMD are breaking out as expectations grow for its second-quarter financial results. Can AMD jump the high bar that’s been set for it?

Chances are pretty good given the strong demand for its AI microchips and based on the forward guidance the company has provided. Long-term, AMD has been a very good stock to own, having risen nearly 450% in the last five years.

With its shares gaining momentum, now would be a good time for investors to pounce. Advanced Micro Devices stock is a buy.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Pounce Now: It’s Time to Buy AMD Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.