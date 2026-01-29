Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.37 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.97 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $12.77 million from $10.89 million last year.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.37 Mln. vs. $1.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $12.77 Mln vs. $10.89 Mln last year.

