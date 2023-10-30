PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $23.7 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $46.0 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.4 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $265.5 million from $306.7 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $23.7 Mln. vs. $46.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $265.5 Mln vs. $306.7 Mln last year.

