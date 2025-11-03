PotlatchDeltic Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $7.4 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.8 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $314.2 million from $275.0 million last year.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.9 Mln. vs. $7.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $314.2 Mln vs. $275.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.