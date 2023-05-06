Potlatch Holdings (PCH) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Potlatch Holdings said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Potlatch Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCH is 0.35%, an increase of 61.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 77,938K shares. The put/call ratio of PCH is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Potlatch Holdings is 54.57. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.46% from its latest reported closing price of 45.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Potlatch Holdings is 1,088MM, a decrease of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,745K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,595K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,943K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,495K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 0.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,442K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 5.86% over the last quarter.

PotlatchDeltic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.