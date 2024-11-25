The Potential Market and Policy Trends Under a Trump Administration

News & Insights
As we prepare for a new administration that has a decidedly pro-crypto stance, TradeTalks looks at what catalysts are impacting the top performers in crypto and momentum behind these assets. During a recent panel discussion, we looked at how Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) are goal-setting framework that can be used to establish goals for cryptocurrency investments.
Andy Baehr, Head of Product at CoinDesk Indices, explains the four OKRs that impacted crypto in a positive way this year, as well as a recent bonus with options on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, all of which enhances growing market sophistication and foster investor confidence. Elliot Chun, Partner at Architect Partners, adds that professionalism, risk management, ethical behavior and “doing it right” are finally becoming the foundational principles of crypto. A refresh of Architect Partners' data-led analyses validates the claim that crypto is in a “far better place” today.
Sheri Jones, Founder & CEO, SureImpact
SureImpact’s Impact Management software enables non-profit and government organizations to improve client outcomes and increase efficiency. Can you elaborate on how data-driven intelligence will help transform social impact and drive growth?
By systematically collecting and analyzing data, these organizations can gain deep insights into their programs and services, leading to more informed decision-making and enhanced client outcomes.
Here’s how data-driven intelligence transforms social impact and drives growth:
- Enhanced Program Effectiveness: By analyzing data on program performance, organizations can identify what works and what doesn’t, allowing them to refine their strategies and improve overall effectiveness.
- Resource Optimization: Data-driven insights help organizations allocate resources more efficiently, ensuring that funds and efforts are directed towards the most impactful initiatives.
- Increased Accountability and Transparency: With robust data collection and reporting, organizations can demonstrate their impact to stakeholders, building trust and securing ongoing support.
- Better Client Outcomes: By tracking and analyzing client data, organizations can tailor their services to better meet the needs of their communities, leading to improved outcomes.
- Strategic Growth: Data-driven intelligence provides a clear picture of an organization’s strengths and areas for improvement, enabling strategic planning and sustainable growth.
How can companies utilize the data-driven insights from SureImpact’s Impact Management software to mitigate risk while accelerating innovation?
By analyzing real-time data, companies can identify potential risks early and take proactive measures to address them. This includes monitoring program performance, tracking client outcomes and identifying any deviations from expected results. Additionally, data-driven insights enable companies to make informed decisions based on evidence rather than intuition. This reduces the likelihood of costly mistakes and ensures that resources are allocated to the most effective initiatives.
By leveraging data to understand what works and what doesn’t, non-profits and other social service organizations can quickly iterate and improve their programs and services. This fosters a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. Data-driven insights help optimize resource allocation by ensuring that funds and efforts are directed towards the most impactful initiatives. This not only enhances program effectiveness but also maximizes return on investment.
The Potential Market and Policy Trends Under a Trump Administration
We discuss potential market and policy trends under a Trump administration with:
- Chris Dearborn, Managing Director on the Nasdaq Market Intelligence Desk
- Michael Normyle, U.S. Economist at Nasdaq
- Rafaela Vitoria, Chief Economist and IR Officer at Inter & Co
The Impact AI Is Having on ETF Asset Managers and Trade Execution
We discuss artificial intelligence investment themes and the impact AI is having on ETF asset managers and trade execution with:
- Tejas Dessai, Director of Thematic Research, Global X ETFs at Global X ETFs
- Doug Clinton, Founder of Intelligent Alpha
- Chris Clark, ETF Strategist at Jane Street
- Derek Yan, Senior Investment Strategist at Krane Shares
The Venture Capital and Alternative Investment Environment
We discuss the venture capital and alternative investment environment and what regions and sectors offer attractive opportunities with:
- Kyle Brown, CEO of Trinity Capital
- Ted Yarbrough, President & Chief Investment Officer of Yieldstreet
