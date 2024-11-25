The Potential Market and Policy Trends Under a Trump Administration

On Our Radar

As we prepare for a new administration that has a decidedly pro-crypto stance, TradeTalks looks at what catalysts are impacting the top performers in crypto and momentum behind these assets. During a recent panel discussion, we looked at how Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) are goal-setting framework that can be used to establish goals for cryptocurrency investments.

Andy Baehr, Head of Product at CoinDesk Indices, explains the four OKRs that impacted crypto in a positive way this year, as well as a recent bonus with options on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, all of which enhances growing market sophistication and foster investor confidence. Elliot Chun, Partner at Architect Partners, adds that professionalism, risk management, ethical behavior and “doing it right” are finally becoming the foundational principles of crypto. A refresh of Architect Partners' data-led analyses validates the claim that crypto is in a “far better place” today.