The Potential of Blockchain

The CTA produces the CES, and every year, it showcases incredible technology that could shape the future. Following this year’s CES, what are some of your biggest takeaways? And from your perspective, what was one of the more memorable exhibits at CES and why?

CES gathers the entire global innovation ecosystem to forge partnerships, make deals, create jobs and drive global growth.

At CES, major companies display a full array of priorities to a global audience, including over 6,000 media and analysts. CES sets the tech agenda and includes major breakthroughs in AI, health and mobility. CES 2025 connected the dots between humanity and AI through powerful exhibits and programming.

A highlight for me was NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang discussing consumer and enterprise AI innovation during his keynote at CES 2025. To start, NVIDIA introduced the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 50 Series, offering unprecedented performance for consumers. NVIDIA also announced the Cosmos platform, Project DIGITS, and more, offering enterprise users powerful tools for developing advanced AI models and humanoid robots. New products and platforms introduced by NVIDIA will transform industries.

My memorable exhibits at CES 2025 included booths that offered experiences. At the Qualcomm booth, you could experience a concept car, a TV that could read your facial emotion to match you to a music playlist and a robot that could serve drinks. During the show, Qualcomm announced AI PC chips, intelligent desktop systems and vehicle capabilities.

Amazon’s space in the Venetian demonstrated how technology integrates into everyday life. Amazon showed smart home products from security and entertainment to lighting and climate control. The technology on display worked together to elevate your home environment with Fire TVs that show artwork, a sound experience zone for audio lovers, and Alexa in cars. Amazon announced updates to the Ring portfolio, large language model capabilities in BMW cars and updates to its entire device portfolio, including Fire.

Plus, CES brought together trailblazers to explore biotechnology, telehealth and wellness advancements that enhance care and longevity. Attendees could visit exhibits to test out health solutions that will lower costs and improve health equity and patient empowerment.

Auto tech innovation has been a key feature at CES. How do you think emerging technologies, like AI and quantum computing, will transform the automotive industry in the short and long term?

Emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing will change the automotive industry.

AI is accelerating the shift toward full autonomy in cars, focusing on Level 5 driving. By leveraging data, AI allows continuous learning to adapt to different conditions like weather, traffic, and road hazards, greatly reducing accidents. Quantum computing will further help safety by allowing cars to analyze multiple scenarios simultaneously and select the best course of action in real time. Thanks to these technologies, I hope to see a gradual but steady decrease in deaths and injuries on the roads, and in turn ease the burden on our healthcare systems, lowering hospital admissions and reducing the strain on medical resources.

In the long term, as autonomous vehicles become the norm, the industry will transform. Cars won’t just be for driving, they’ll become spaces for work, entertainment, and even rest. The future of cars will be smarter, safer, and more integrated into our daily lives, unlocking new possibilities for how we travel and interact with the world around us.

In your book, “Pivot or Die,” you focus on how leaders can thrive amid changes. Given the new administration in the U.S., many market participants are expecting regulations to change. How should companies prepare to “pivot” and adjust to new regulations and a new business environment more broadly?

When policies change, businesses can’t afford to sit back and wait. The best leaders stay ahead by keeping an eye on new rules, engaging with policymakers and making compliance part of their game plan from day one. If you’re reacting at the last minute, you’re already behind.

The smartest companies see regulation as a challenge to outthink, not a roadblock. That means diversifying supply chains before trade policies shift, using AI and automation to stay ahead of labor laws and tightening up data security to meet new privacy standards. It’s about turning uncertainty into an edge - which is why such diverse companies choose CES to share a vision, product or software with the world.

Most importantly, great leaders don’t just adapt to change—they help shape it. Businesses should push for policies that protect consumers without crushing innovation. Whether it’s AI, trade or data privacy, the companies that engage early will be the ones that succeed.