Potbelly Corporation Launches 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program to Boost Franchise Growth

Potbelly announces a new incentive program for franchisees to accelerate shop openings and offers financial benefits.

Potbelly Corporation announced the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, aimed at rewarding multi-unit franchisees who develop and open shops more quickly. Franchisees who sign a Shop Development Area Agreement to open at least 15 shops within eight years can benefit from reduced franchise fees, lower deposit fees, and a 50% discount on royalty fees for shops opened ahead of schedule. This initiative supports Potbelly's long-term growth strategy, as the company seeks to expand its brand across the U.S. and attract experienced franchisees. With over 440 locations nationwide, Potbelly emphasizes its commitment to fresh and friendly service while expanding its presence in various U.S. markets.

The introduction of the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program is a strategic initiative that rewards multi-unit franchisees for accelerating shop openings, indicating strong support for franchise partners.

Franchisees are provided with significant financial incentives, including reduced initial franchise fees, deposit fees, and a 50% discount on royalty fees for early shop openings, which can enhance profitability for both the franchisee and the company.

This program is part of Potbelly's broader strategy to execute its long-term growth plans and expand its brand across the U.S., showcasing the company's commitment to scaling its operations.

The focus on attracting existing franchisees from non-competing brands with solid financial portfolios suggests Potbelly aims to enhance its market penetration and operational strength, which can drive future growth.

The press release emphasizes the need for substantial financial incentives to encourage multi-unit franchise development, which may indicate challenges in attracting franchisees without these incentives.

The company’s reliance on franchisees to accelerate growth might suggest a vulnerability in its own ability to successfully expand its brand independently.

The forward-looking statements include various risks and uncertainties about the company's growth strategy, hinting at potential difficulties in achieving its expansion goals.

What is the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program?

The Potbelly 50/50 program rewards multi-unit franchisees for opening shops ahead of schedule with financial benefits.

Who can participate in the Potbelly 50/50 program?

Multi-unit operating partners entering a Shop Development Area Agreement to open 15 shops in eight years or less can participate.

What benefits do franchisees receive from this program?

Franchisees benefit from reduced initial franchise fees, deposit fees, and discounted royalty fees for early openings.

Where are franchise opportunities available for Potbelly?

Franchising opportunities are available across the U.S., including cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, and various Texas markets.

How long has Potbelly been in business?

Potbelly has been serving customers for over 40 years since its first shop opened in Chicago in 1977.

$PBPB Insider Trading Activity

$PBPB insiders have traded $PBPB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NIERENBERG has made 4 purchases buying 12,340 shares for an estimated $114,516 and 0 sales.

$PBPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PBPB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:



PBPB



), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced the launch of its Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, designed to reward multi-unit operating partners who successfully develop and open shops on an accelerated timeline. This announcement comes as Potbelly continues to strategically execute its long-term growth plans and expand its brand across the U.S.





As part of the program, franchisees who enter a Shop Development Area Agreement (SDAA) to open at least 15 Potbelly shops in eight years or less will now have the opportunity to receive substantial financial benefits for beating their committed dates. Through the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, Potbelly will offer qualifying franchisees reduced initial franchise fees and reduced deposit fees, as well as 50% off royalty fees for the period of time the shop is opened ahead of the required opening date.





“Our franchisees are key partners in our long-term growth, and Potbelly is proud to support them in all aspects of their business, including the critical development stage,” said Lynette McKee, CFE, Senior Vice President of Franchising at Potbelly. “We are excited to introduce these new benefits to support and deliver significant cost savings to our multi-unit franchisees who are able to execute efficient development timelines and bring Potbelly’s good vibes and delicious food to new neighborhoods.”





As Potbelly continues to grow, it remains focused on attracting existing franchisees of non-competing brands with a strong franchising portfolio and financial strength to help the brand scale. Franchising opportunities are available across the U.S., including in the markets of Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, Denver, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, parts of Florida and Tennessee, Dallas, Houston and other Texas markets.





You can learn more about franchise opportunities with Potbelly at





https://www.potbelly.com/franchising-why-potbelly





About Potbelly









Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at



www.potbelly.com



Forward Looking Statements









This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to execute its long-term growth strategy, the expansion of the Potbelly brand across the U.S. and the Company’s ability to attract franchisees of non-competing brands. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including the Company’s ability to successfully execute its long-term growth plans and the Company’s ability to achieve its planned expansion through the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.







Media Contact:







ICR









PotbellyPR@icrinc.com







