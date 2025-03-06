Potbelly Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.61 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $2.74 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Potbelly Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.91 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $116.63 million from $125.75 million last year.

Potbelly Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

