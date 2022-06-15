PostScript Raises $65M Series C For SMS Marketing 

SMS marketing startup PostScript has raised $65 million in a Series C round of funding, the company said Wednesday.

PostScript helps Shopify stores reach their customers via text, and was launched in 2019. The company now works with more than 8,000 brands on Shopify, including Brooklinen and Kopari.

The Series C was led by 01 Advisors, with participation from Twilio Ventures, Expanding Capital, m]x[v Capital and existing investors Greylock, Accomplice, OpenView and Elephant, according to a blog post by PostScript CEO Alex Beller.

The COVID-19 pandemic “forced brands to accelerate their marketing strategies and find new ways to reach consumers in their homes,” Beller wrote in the blog post.

“We believe that the future of SMS marketing is not just about sending mass advertisements to customers,” Beller wrote. “It’s about texting with them. It’s about customization. It’s about interactivity. It’s about optimizing your strategy—from copy to timing.”

Next for PostScript

Up next, PostScript plans to release new features to help brands interact with their customers in new ways and reach out to them at the right time, per Beller’s blog post. The company has grown fast since its last fundraise last year. In 2021, it had 61 employees, and now PostScript has 230 employees, according to TechCrunch.

PostScript last raised a $35 million Series B led by Greylock in March 2021. The company is backed by investors including Y Combinator, Accomplice, 1984 Ventures, and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

