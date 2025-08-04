Markets

PostNL Slips To Loss In Q2, Revenues Rise; Backs Stable Normalised EBIT View For FY25

August 04, 2025 — 02:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PostNL (PNL.AS, PNLYY.PK), a Dutch parcels and mail deliverer, reported Monday a loss of 24 million euros in the second quarter, compared to prior year's profit of 10 million euros.

The latest results included a 40 million euros impairment of goodwill, related to CGU Mail in the Netherlands.

Operating loss was 26 million euros, compared to profit of 15 million euros a year ago.

Normalised EBIT dropped to 11 million euros from last year's 18 million euros.

Revenue grew to 807 million euros from 795 million euros last year.

Parcels revenue went up 2.8%, with volume growth of 2.2% and further client concentration.

Meanwhile, Mail volume fell 8.3%, mainly due to some positive phasing effects in underlying substitution that partly offset the impact from election mail last year.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated 2025 outlook for normalised EBIT to be in line with 2024, in an ongoing volatile economic environment.

