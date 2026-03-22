Markets

Poste Italiane Reportedly Launches EUR 10.8 Bln Takeover Bid For Telecom Italia

March 22, 2026 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Poste Italiane has launched a full takeover bid for Telecom Italia, following approval by its board of directors. The offer is valued at approximately 10.8 billion euros or $12.5 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, according to several media reports.

Under the terms of the bid, Telecom Italia shareholders will reportedly receive 0.167 euros in cash and 0.0218 newly issued Poste Italiane shares for each share tendered. This values Telecom Italia shares at 0.635 euros each, representing a 9.01% premium to the company's closing price on March 20.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. on the OTC Markets closed at $0.6500 on March 20, 2026, down $0.0300 or 4.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TIAOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.