Post Holdings, Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $96.80 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $113.30 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Post Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.70 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $2.175 billion from $1.975 billion last year.

Post Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

