Post Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

November 20, 2025 — 08:05 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.0 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $81.6 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Post Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.5 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $2.247 billion from $2.010 billion last year.

Post Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.0 Mln. vs. $81.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.247 Bln vs. $2.010 Bln last year.

