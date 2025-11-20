Post Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.0 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $81.6 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Post Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.5 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $2.247 billion from $2.010 billion last year.

Post Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

