Possible bearish signals as Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insiders disposed of US$4.9m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Wolverine World Wide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & President of Global Operations Group and International Group, James Zwiers, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$36.92 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$26.29. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Wolverine World Wide insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WWW Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Wolverine World Wide Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Wolverine World Wide. In total, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources Amy Klimek sold US$102k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Wolverine World Wide Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.0% of Wolverine World Wide shares, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Wolverine World Wide Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

