Poseidon Nickel Secures Shareholder Support for Future Growth

November 19, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Poseidon Nickel Limited (AU:POS) has released an update.

Poseidon Nickel Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Peter Muccilli, alongside approval of additional placement capacity. These results reflect strong shareholder support and set the stage for future growth opportunities.

