Markets

Posco International Earnings Up In Q1

April 30, 2026 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Posco International Corp. (047050.KS), a South Korean general trading and investment company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 265.4 billion from KRW 199.7 billion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 357.5 billion from KRW 270.2 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 8.410 trillion from KRW 8.15 trillion in the same period last year.

Posco International is 1.88% higher at KRW 86,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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