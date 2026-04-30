POSCO Holdings Q1 Operating Income Rises

(RTTNews) - POSCO Holdings Inc (PKX, PIDD.L) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 467 billion Korean won compared to 302 billion won, last year. Operating income increased to 707 billion Korean won from 568 billion won.

First quarter sales were 17.88 trillion Korean won, compared to 17.44 trillion won, an increase of 2.5%.

Shares of POSCO Holdings are trading at 4,60,000 Korean won, down 1.92%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.