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POSCO Holdings Q1 Operating Income Rises

April 30, 2026 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - POSCO Holdings Inc (PKX, PIDD.L) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 467 billion Korean won compared to 302 billion won, last year. Operating income increased to 707 billion Korean won from 568 billion won.

First quarter sales were 17.88 trillion Korean won, compared to 17.44 trillion won, an increase of 2.5%.

Shares of POSCO Holdings are trading at 4,60,000 Korean won, down 1.92%.

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