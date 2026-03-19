POSCO Future M Drives Battery Innovation Through Sila Tie-Up

POSCO Holdings, Inc. PKX, through its subsidiary POSCO Future M, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with U.S.-based battery materials firm Sila to jointly develop next-generation battery materials. This will strengthen its strategic position in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

The partnership focuses on combining POSCO Future M’s established expertise in cathode, anode and carbon materials with Sila’s advanced silicon anode technology to accelerate the development of high-performance batteries.

The companies will collaborate on research and development of silicon-based anode materials that can store significantly more energy than conventional graphite anodes, enabling longer driving ranges of EVs, faster charging and improved overall battery efficiency. This initiative reflects POSCO Future M’s broader open innovation strategy to secure leadership in next-generation battery technologies.

The collaboration is poised to create significant value by bringing together complementary strengths and advanced technological expertise. It is expected to drive strong synergies, accelerate the commercialization of next-generation battery materials and strengthen both companies’ ability to capitalize on the growing global demand for advanced energy storage solutions across electric vehicles. Top of Form

Shares of PKX have gained 3.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.3% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PKX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY, BHP Group Limited BHP and Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM. IMPUY, BHP and FSM each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, indicating a 4,140% year-over-year increase. Shares of IMPUY have jumped 117.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $4.93 per share, implying a 35.44% year-over-year rise. Shares of BHP have gained 38.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, suggesting a 180.3% year-over-year surge. Shares of FSM have rallied 58.6% over the past year.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.